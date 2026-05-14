Dr. Kent Jones received his Ph.D. in international economics from the Graduate Institute HEI at the University of Geneva, Switzerland. His main academic interests include trade policy and trade institutions, especially the World Trade Organization. He has published seven books and monographs on these topics, along with numerous academic journal articles, book chapters and reviews.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.