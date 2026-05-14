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Kent Jones

Kent Jones


2026-05-14 09:04:39
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor Emeritus of Economics, Babson College
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Dr. Kent Jones received his Ph.D. in international economics from the Graduate Institute HEI at the University of Geneva, Switzerland. His main academic interests include trade policy and trade institutions, especially the World Trade Organization. He has published seven books and monographs on these topics, along with numerous academic journal articles, book chapters and reviews.

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  • –present Professor Emeritus of Economics, Babson College

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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