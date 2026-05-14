Associate Professor of Advertising and Public Relations, University of Georgia

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Jessica Maddox is an associate professor of media studies in the Department of Entertainment and Media Studies in the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia. She is the founding Editor-in-Chief of of the academic journal Creator and Influencer Studies and sits on the academic advisory circle of the American Influencer Council. Her research focuses on content creators, influencers, and social media platforms. When she's not working, you can find her reading, hiking, baking, doing yoga, or playing with her dogs.

–present Associate professor, University of Georgia

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