From 284 In 1991 To 891 Today, Gujarat's Lion Conservation Efforts Show Results: CM Patel

MENAFN - IANS) Junagadh/Gandhinagar, May 14 (IANS) Gujarat's Asiatic lion population has increased from 284 in 1991 to around 891 at present due to sustained conservation measures and proactive forest management practices, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Thursday while inaugurating the first pre-event of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit-2026.

The event on lion conservation was held at Sasan Gir as a precursor to the International Big Cat Alliance Summit scheduled to take place in New Delhi on June 1 and 2. Patel inaugurated the event virtually from Gandhinagar.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the growth in the lion population reflected successful efforts in the care, breeding and conservation of Asiatic lions in Gir.

He said these efforts had realised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi'.

“As a result of prioritising lion conservation and adopting the Forest Department's best proactive practices, the lion population, which stood at 284 in 1991, has increased to around 891 today,” Patel said.

He added that the geographical spread of lions had also expanded significantly over the past two-and-a-half decades.

"The lions' roaming area, which was once confined to three districts, has now spread across 11 districts in Gujarat," he noted.

The Chief Minister said lions had naturally migrated to the Barda region in Porbandar district and government efforts had helped Barda Sanctuary emerge as a second habitat for Asiatic lions. "Around 24 lions are currently living in the Barda region," he said.

Referring to conservation initiatives launched during Narendra Modi's tenure as state Chief Minister, Patel said: "Those measures had helped accelerate big cat conservation efforts across the country. Sasan Gir pre-event is an important platform for understanding the Prime Minister's vision for wildlife conservation."

Patel also highlighted the Rs 2,000 crore-worth 'Project Lion' initiative launched for the protection and long-term conservation of Asiatic lions.

"Facilities including breeding centres, isolation centres, upgraded treatment centres, radio collar systems and drone surveillance infrastructure had been developed under the project," he said.

The Chief Minister said the project would "contribute not only to lion conservation but also to the economic and social uplift of communities living in the Greater Gir region".

He further said Gujarat had adopted an approach linking ecology with local livelihoods and emotional connection to conservation.

“By linking ecology with emotion and strengthening the local economy, environmental conservation is being realised in Gujarat,” he said.

The IBCA Summit will also include pre-events in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok and Maharashtra's Chandrapur focussing on cheetah, leopard, snow leopard and tiger conservation respectively.