CM Vijay's Govt Hikes DA For Tamil Nadu Employees, Teachers To 60%

DA Hiked for Govt Employees and Teachers

Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and teachers, raising it from the current 58 per cent to 60 per cent, effective January 1, 2026.

In a statement on X, the office of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu shared, "Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru. C Joseph Vijay announces that the dearness allowance, currently at 58 per cent for government officials and teachers, will be increased to 60 per cent effective from 01.01.2026."

According to the press release from the Tamil Nadu government, 16 lakh government employees, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners will benefit from the measure.

The press release stated that the hike in the DA will entail an additional annual expenditure of Rs 1,230 crore for the government, and the state government will allocate the necessary additional funds for this purpose.

Women's Entitlement Assistance

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government will also release the monthly entitlement assistance of Rs 1,000 to women beneficiaries' accounts, ensuring that the assistance does not get disrupted till the new government increases the current amount to the promised amount of Rs 2,500, according to the sources.

CM Vijay held a meeting with the finance secretary, higher officials in the Secretariat, to ensure that the amount of Rs 1,000, which has been credited to the bank accounts of women beneficiaries in the last DMK Government, is released on May 15.

TVK has promised that they will increase the monthly entitlement assistance amount from 1000 rupees to 2500 rupees under Madhippumigu Magalir Thittam. The scheme, however, will exclude families of state and central government employees.

Crackdown on TASMAC Outlets

This comes amid a series of directives ordered by the newly elected TVK government in Tamil Nadu. In this series, the CM had also ordered the closure of 717 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor outlets located near temples, schools, colleges and bus stands across the state.

He directed officials to shut down TASMAC liquor retail outlets functioning within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stations within two weeks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)