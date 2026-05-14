Smoke Seen In Fujairah Petroleum Industries Area Caused By Accidental Fire
- By: Bahni Bandyopadhyay
Smoke seen in the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Area on Thursday was the result of an accidental fire caused by routine pipeline maintenance, authorities have confirmed.
Fujairah Civil Defense teams immediately responded to the incident and brought it under control.Recommended For You
Authorities urge the public to refrain from spreading rumors and to obtain information only from official sources.
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