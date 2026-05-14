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Smoke Seen In Fujairah Petroleum Industries Area Caused By Accidental Fire

Smoke Seen In Fujairah Petroleum Industries Area Caused By Accidental Fire


2026-05-14 06:00:50
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

    By: Bahni Bandyopadhyay

    Smoke seen in the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Area on Thursday was the result of an accidental fire caused by routine pipeline maintenance, authorities have confirmed.

    Fujairah Civil Defense teams immediately responded to the incident and brought it under control.

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    Authorities urge the public to refrain from spreading rumors and to obtain information only from official sources.

    MENAFN14052026000049011007ID1111114287



Khaleej Times

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