Nissin Foods Announces 2026 Q1 Financial Results



Financial Highlights For the three months Ended 31 March 2026 (HK$ million) 2026 2025 Change Revenue 1,115.6 1,071.9 + 4.1% Gross Profit 402.1 376.1 + 6.9% Gross Profit margin 36.0% 35.1% + 0.9pp Profit attributable to owners of the Company 122.4 110.0 + 11.3% Net profit margin 11.0% 10.3% + 0.7pp Adjusted EBITDA 209.0 201.5 + 3.7% Earnings per share (HK cents) 11.73 10.54 + 11.3%

HONG KONG, May 13, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Nissin Foods Company Limited (“Nissin Foods” or the“Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the“Group”; Stock code: 1475) today announced its unaudited first quarter financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2026 (the“Reporting Period”). The Group reported revenue of HK$1,115.6 million for the Reporting Period, representing an increase of 4.1% from HK$1,071.9 million of the corresponding period of 2025. Gross profit increased by 6.9% year-on-year to HK$402.1 million, due to the continued implementation of cost efficiency initiatives. Gross profit margin increased by 0.9 percentage points to 36.0% from 35.1% of the corresponding period of 2025 mainly attributable to the increased sales volume of the core brands to absorb cost pressure. Profit attributable to owners of the Company notably increased by 11.3% year-on-year to HK$122.4 million, while Adjusted EBITDA grew by 3.7% year-on-year to HK$209.0 million. Revenue from Hong Kong and other regions operations increased moderately by 3.1% due to the stable performance of the noodles business, particularly the Group's core brands of Cup Noodles and Demae Iccho. As for the Chinese Mainland operations, revenue increased by 4.6% due to the sales expansion in the inland areas and the appreciation of Renminbi to Hong Kong Dollars. Mr Kiyotaka ANDO, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nissin Foods, said,“Building on the solid momentum established in 2025, the Group delivered another quarter of resilient growth, with steady performance across our key markets. Revenue and profitability improved year-on-year, supported by stable sales volumes. Our core noodles business continued to perform well across regions, while our premiumisation and diversification strategies gained further traction in the Chinese Mainland. With a balanced regional footprint and enhanced operational execution, the Group remains well positioned to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for shareholders.” About Nissin Foods Company Limited Nissin Foods Company Limited ("Nissin Foods”, together with its subsidiaries, the“Group”; Stock code: 1475) is a renowned food company in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland, with a diversified portfolio of well-known and highly popular brands, primarily focusing on the premium instant noodle segment. The Group officially established its presence in Hong Kong in 1984 and is the largest instant noodle company in Hong Kong. The Group primarily manufactures and sells instant noodles, high-quality frozen food products, including frozen dim sum and frozen noodles, and also sells and distributes other food and beverage products, including retort pouches, snacks, mineral water, sauce and vegetable products under its two core corporate brands, namely“NISSIN” and“DOLL” together with a diversified portfolio of iconic household premium brands. The Group's five flagship product brands, namely“Cup Noodles”,“Demae Iccho”,“Doll Instant Noodle”,“Doll Dim Sum” and“Fuku” are also among the most popular choices in their respective food product categories in Hong Kong. In the Chinese market, the Group has introduced technology innovation through the“ECO Cup” concept and primarily focuses its sales efforts in first- and second-tier cities. In addition, Nissin Foods operates business in other regions including Vietnam, Taiwan, Korea and Australia markets. Nissin Foods is currently a constituent of five Hang Seng Indexes, namely: Hang Seng Composite Index, Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Composite Industry Index - Consumer Staples, Hang Seng SCHK Consumption Index and Hang Seng SCHK Consumer Staples Index. Nissin Foods is eligible for trading under Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect. For more information, please visit .

