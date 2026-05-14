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Cruise Ship Confines Passengers After Death, Illness in Bordeaux
(MENAFN) More than 1,700 people have been confined aboard a cruise ship docked in Bordeaux in southwestern France following the death of a passenger and the emergence of illness symptoms among dozens of others, according to reports.
French media said around 50 passengers developed signs consistent with gastroenteritis, while health authorities are carrying out tests to determine whether norovirus is responsible for the suspected outbreak.
The vessel, operated by Ambassador Cruise Line, is carrying 1,233 passengers—mostly British and Irish nationals—alongside 514 crew members.
Authorities confirmed that a 90-year-old passenger died after the ship arrived in Bordeaux from Brest on Tuesday evening.
The cruise began its voyage from the Shetland Islands on May 6 and included stops in Belfast, Liverpool, and Brest before reaching France.
Officials say the ship is expected to resume its journey toward Spain once health inspections and ongoing investigations are completed.
French media said around 50 passengers developed signs consistent with gastroenteritis, while health authorities are carrying out tests to determine whether norovirus is responsible for the suspected outbreak.
The vessel, operated by Ambassador Cruise Line, is carrying 1,233 passengers—mostly British and Irish nationals—alongside 514 crew members.
Authorities confirmed that a 90-year-old passenger died after the ship arrived in Bordeaux from Brest on Tuesday evening.
The cruise began its voyage from the Shetland Islands on May 6 and included stops in Belfast, Liverpool, and Brest before reaching France.
Officials say the ship is expected to resume its journey toward Spain once health inspections and ongoing investigations are completed.
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