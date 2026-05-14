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Vessel Off UAE Coast 'Taken', Now Bound For Iran Waters: UK Maritime Agency

Vessel Off UAE Coast 'Taken', Now Bound For Iran Waters: UK Maritime Agency


2026-05-14 03:37:33
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Dubai: A ship off the UAE coast near the Strait of Hormuz has been taken by unknown people and is now headed towards Iranian territorial waters, a UK maritime agency said on Thursday.

The vessel was "taken by unauthorised personnel whilst at anchor" 38 nautical miles northeast of Fujairah, and "is now bound for Iranian territorial waters", according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre.

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The Peninsula

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