French Journalist Claims Macron-Brigitte Dispute Linked To Messages With Golshifteh Farahani

According to French journalist Florian Tardif, who spoke to RTL radio and authored the book“An (Almost) Perfect Couple,” the disagreement between the French president and first lady was more serious than the“lighthearted exchange” previously described by the Élysée Palace.

The controversy first emerged after a video circulated online showing an awkward interaction between Macron and his wife upon their arrival in Vietnam, sparking widespread discussion on social media and in French media outlets.

Tardif alleged that tensions escalated after Brigitte Macron became aware of what he described as warm and personal messages exchanged between Macron and Farahani, including compliments about the actress's appearance. He claimed some conversations went“beyond ordinary exchanges,” though no evidence has been publicly released.

People close to Brigitte Macron denied the allegations, with French newspaper Le Parisien reporting that the first lady never had access to her husband's phone and rejecting claims of a personal dispute linked to the actress.

The issue regained attention after Donald Trump made remarks criticizing Brigitte Macron's public behavior during the incident. Macron later described Trump's comments as“inappropriate.”

Golshifteh Farahani has lived in France since 2007 and is known internationally for films including About Elly and Paterson. She remains one of the most recognized Iranian-born figures in European cinema.

The Macron couple has frequently faced intense media scrutiny during Macron's presidency, particularly regarding their personal relationship and public appearances. French political commentators say such controversies often generate significant attention online, even when official sources deny the allegations.