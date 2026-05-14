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Israeli Settlers Launch Attacks on Palestinian Villages in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli settlers launched a wave of coordinated attacks on multiple Palestinian villages across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, injuring residents including a child and a foreign activist, torching agricultural land, and inflicting widespread property damage, local sources and official Palestinian media reported.
The violence unfolded simultaneously across several locations, underscoring what Palestinian officials describe as a deepening pattern of settler aggression operating in parallel with Israeli military activity.
In Al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah, settlers set fire to farmland in the village plain as Israeli forces moved into the area at the same time, local sources told media. Israeli soldiers deployed stun grenades and tear gas against Palestinians who had gathered to confront the settlers and battle the blaze. No casualties were immediately reported from that incident.
The situation turned violent further south. In the Shaab al-Butm area of Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, armed settlers stormed the community and hurled stones at residential homes, leaving a Palestinian and a foreign activist with bruising injuries. A Palestinian news agency reported that the assault also caused significant material damage to property in the area.
Near Nablus, settlers targeted a home in Burin village south of the city, throwing stones and severely beating a woman and her daughter, according to local sources who spoke to media. As residents attempted to intervene and push back against the attack, settlers opened fire toward the crowd.
A Relentless Escalation
Wednesday's incidents are the latest chapter in a sustained deterioration of security conditions across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, where Israeli military operations — encompassing raids, mass arrests, live fire, and excessive use of force — have intensified alongside a surge in settler violence targeting Palestinians and their property.
Since October 2023, the combined toll of Israeli army and settler attacks has reached devastating proportions: 1,155 Palestinians killed, approximately 11,750 wounded, and nearly 22,000 arrested, according to official Palestinian figures.
The violence unfolded simultaneously across several locations, underscoring what Palestinian officials describe as a deepening pattern of settler aggression operating in parallel with Israeli military activity.
In Al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah, settlers set fire to farmland in the village plain as Israeli forces moved into the area at the same time, local sources told media. Israeli soldiers deployed stun grenades and tear gas against Palestinians who had gathered to confront the settlers and battle the blaze. No casualties were immediately reported from that incident.
The situation turned violent further south. In the Shaab al-Butm area of Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, armed settlers stormed the community and hurled stones at residential homes, leaving a Palestinian and a foreign activist with bruising injuries. A Palestinian news agency reported that the assault also caused significant material damage to property in the area.
Near Nablus, settlers targeted a home in Burin village south of the city, throwing stones and severely beating a woman and her daughter, according to local sources who spoke to media. As residents attempted to intervene and push back against the attack, settlers opened fire toward the crowd.
A Relentless Escalation
Wednesday's incidents are the latest chapter in a sustained deterioration of security conditions across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, where Israeli military operations — encompassing raids, mass arrests, live fire, and excessive use of force — have intensified alongside a surge in settler violence targeting Palestinians and their property.
Since October 2023, the combined toll of Israeli army and settler attacks has reached devastating proportions: 1,155 Palestinians killed, approximately 11,750 wounded, and nearly 22,000 arrested, according to official Palestinian figures.
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