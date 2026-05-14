Punjab Guv In Raipur For Event, Cites India's Unity Amid Crises

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria arrived at Raipur airport on Thursday to attend a Jain community event in the city. Speaking to reporters, Kataria said he was in Chhattisgarh for a religious function.

"Today, there is an event here at a temple of the Jain community and Dadabadi. Right in front of it, donors are building houses for 250 people... I will attend the program today," he told reporters. Commenting on the ongoing West Asia crisis, the Governor invoked India's history of unity during national emergencies. "The crisis that is going on all over the world... It is the greatness of India that in 1965, there was a food shortage... On an appeal from Lal Bahadur Shastri, all the people of the country started a fast on Monday," Kataria said. "In times of crisis, we all unite and fight for the self-respect of the country," he added.

Politicians Downsize Convoys to Conserve Fuel

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has decided to downsize his convoy to less than half its original size, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to conserve fuel amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. Alongside the Defence Minister, several Ministers have moved to significantly downsize their security convoys to conserve fuel.

Andhra Pradesh CM Orders 50% Convoy Reduction

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu ordered an immediate 50 per cent reduction in the number of vehicles in his convoy during district tours. During a review meeting with the Director General of Police (DGP) and senior Intelligence officials, the CM directed that the restraint take effect immediately. He further instructed ministers, public representatives, and VIPs to minimise the use of official vehicles, emphasising that these savings measures are essential to navigate current fiscal pressures.

Haryana CM Restricts Fleet, Promotes Public Transport

Similarly, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has decided to restrict his fleet to the bare minimum required for security. "Until the next order, only essential security vehicles will be included in my cavalcade. I have also resolved to work without any vehicles for one day a week," CM Saini stated. The Chief Minister directed all state ministers and departmental officers to limit vehicle use and urged MLAs to conduct maximum meetings via virtual mediums, travelling only when necessary. He also appealed to the citizens of Haryana to utilise public transport as much as possible to contribute to the national fuel-saving campaign.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)