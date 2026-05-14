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Bahamas PM Davis Secures Second Consecutive Term
(MENAFN) Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis cemented his place in the country's political history Tuesday, becoming the first leader in three decades to win back-to-back terms — a result that shattered a 30-year tradition of single-term governments and delivered a sweeping mandate to his ruling party.
The victory came through a snap election Davis himself called ahead of schedule, having moved the vote forward from its original October date over concerns about the approaching hurricane season — and amid mounting public frustration over economic instability, rising insecurity, and deteriorating healthcare services.
The Results: A Landslide in the Making
Forty-one parliamentary seats were in contest across three competing forces: Davis's ruling Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), the opposition Free National Movement (FNM), and the Coalition of Independents (COI). Exit polls had projected the PLP capturing 31 seats; as of the latest count, the party had already secured 25, according to a newspaper, with more results still incoming.
Davis addressed jubilant supporters with a speech that leaned hard into the themes of continuity and forward momentum he had campaigned on.
"The Bahamian people have made their choice. Today, the Bahamian people chose progress. Today, the Bahamian people chose to move forward—forward with our plans, forward with our team, and forward with my leadership."
The result marks a decisive blow to the longstanding political convention that Bahamian voters rotate governments after a single term — a pattern that had held without interruption for 30 years.
Opposition Falters on Immigration Platform
The outcome was a bruising one for the FNM, which staked much of its campaign on hardline anti-immigration messaging, with particular focus on migration flows from neighboring Haiti, alongside promises of tax reform and an overhaul of national security policy. The gambit failed to resonate with voters. FNM leader Michael Pintard confirmed the party had captured only eight seats — a performance that leaves the opposition significantly weakened heading into the new parliamentary term.
Washington and Caracas Both Extend Congratulations
The international response moved quickly. The US Trump administration moved to congratulate Davis and signal its intent to deepen economic ties with Nassau: "The United States congratulates Prime Minister Philip Davis on his electoral victory. We look forward to continued collaboration with the Government of The Bahamas to advance transparent and reliable economic and infrastructure partnerships that support sustainable growth, regional stability, and increased opportunity for both Americans and Bahamians."
Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez was the first Latin American leader to reach Davis, issuing a press release praising what she called an "exemplary" election. Rodriguez — who came to power following the US-backed ouster of Nicolás Maduro in January and has since cultivated close ties with the Trump administration — offered formal recognition of the result:
"Likewise, we extend our recognition to the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and its leader, Prime Minister Philip Davis, for their electoral victory, valuing the renewed support of the citizenry for his administration and the leadership demonstrated in guiding the nation toward a future of prosperity,"
Five Years On, a New Mandate
With 200,000 registered voters spread across 41 constituencies, the 2026 contest drew a clear verdict: five years after Davis first took office, Bahamians chose to stay the course — handing their prime minister not just a second term, but a historic one.
The victory came through a snap election Davis himself called ahead of schedule, having moved the vote forward from its original October date over concerns about the approaching hurricane season — and amid mounting public frustration over economic instability, rising insecurity, and deteriorating healthcare services.
The Results: A Landslide in the Making
Forty-one parliamentary seats were in contest across three competing forces: Davis's ruling Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), the opposition Free National Movement (FNM), and the Coalition of Independents (COI). Exit polls had projected the PLP capturing 31 seats; as of the latest count, the party had already secured 25, according to a newspaper, with more results still incoming.
Davis addressed jubilant supporters with a speech that leaned hard into the themes of continuity and forward momentum he had campaigned on.
"The Bahamian people have made their choice. Today, the Bahamian people chose progress. Today, the Bahamian people chose to move forward—forward with our plans, forward with our team, and forward with my leadership."
The result marks a decisive blow to the longstanding political convention that Bahamian voters rotate governments after a single term — a pattern that had held without interruption for 30 years.
Opposition Falters on Immigration Platform
The outcome was a bruising one for the FNM, which staked much of its campaign on hardline anti-immigration messaging, with particular focus on migration flows from neighboring Haiti, alongside promises of tax reform and an overhaul of national security policy. The gambit failed to resonate with voters. FNM leader Michael Pintard confirmed the party had captured only eight seats — a performance that leaves the opposition significantly weakened heading into the new parliamentary term.
Washington and Caracas Both Extend Congratulations
The international response moved quickly. The US Trump administration moved to congratulate Davis and signal its intent to deepen economic ties with Nassau: "The United States congratulates Prime Minister Philip Davis on his electoral victory. We look forward to continued collaboration with the Government of The Bahamas to advance transparent and reliable economic and infrastructure partnerships that support sustainable growth, regional stability, and increased opportunity for both Americans and Bahamians."
Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez was the first Latin American leader to reach Davis, issuing a press release praising what she called an "exemplary" election. Rodriguez — who came to power following the US-backed ouster of Nicolás Maduro in January and has since cultivated close ties with the Trump administration — offered formal recognition of the result:
"Likewise, we extend our recognition to the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and its leader, Prime Minister Philip Davis, for their electoral victory, valuing the renewed support of the citizenry for his administration and the leadership demonstrated in guiding the nation toward a future of prosperity,"
Five Years On, a New Mandate
With 200,000 registered voters spread across 41 constituencies, the 2026 contest drew a clear verdict: five years after Davis first took office, Bahamians chose to stay the course — handing their prime minister not just a second term, but a historic one.
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