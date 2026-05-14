Following In Footsteps Of Andhra CM, Dy CM, Lokesh Curtails His Convoy After PM's Appeal

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, May 14 (IANS) After Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, state IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh and other ministers also decided to reduce the size of their convoys in response to the appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fuel conservation in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Lokesh, who is son of Chief Minister Naidu, directed his security staff on Thursday to reduce the number of vehicles in his convoy by 50 per cent.

The decision will mean that his convoy will have only two vehicles.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Naidu directed officials to cut down convoy vehicles during district tours by 50 per cent as part of the efforts to reduce fuel consumption.

During a meeting with Director General of Police, Harish Kumar Gupta, and other officials on Wednesday, the Chief Minister directed them to halve the number of vehicles in his convoy during district visits.

The Chief Minister also directed ministers, senior officials and other VIPs to minimise the use of vehicles during official programmes and tours.

Following the Chief Minister's decision, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also made a similar announcement. He directed his security personnel to reduce the number of vehicles in his official convoy by 50 per cent. He has also decided to halve the number of vehicles in his motorcade during his tours across the districts.

According to a statement from the office of the Deputy Chief Minister, in the backdrop of the crisis in West Asia, Prime Minister Modi advised the citizens to observe austerity measures and is personally adhering to them. The Deputy Chief Minister resolved to uphold this same spirit within the state.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Union Minister of State for Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar has followed suit. He, too, has decided to reduce the number of protocol officials and vehicles during his official visits.

At a public meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister Naidu called for curbing wasteful expenditure. He remarked that travelling in large convoys has become a major trend for everyone.

He said public representatives should set an example by reducing the size of their convoys. Security details should also be scaled down, he said, adding that security arrangements should be sensible and purposeful.

Responding to Chief Minister's appeal, several state ministers have also reduced the number of vehicles in their convoys. Setting an example, irrigation minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on Thursday came to the Chief Minister's official residence without escort vehicles.

Ministers Anitha, Sandhya Rani, P. Keshav, Kollu Ravindra, Savita and others also reached there with reduced number of vehicles. The ministers had breakfast with Lokesh ahead of the Cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet meeting is scheduled to discuss and decide more austerity measures in line with the appeal made by the Prime Minister.

The Cabinet will discuss Andhra Pradesh State action plan on resources conservation and self-reliance. The action plan mooted by the general administration department covers measures relating to fuel conservation, public transport, energy efficiency, domestic tourism, natural farming, Swadeshi promotion, behavioural change initiatives and related sectoral interventions.