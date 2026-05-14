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Zelenskyy Attends Bucharest Nine Summit in Romania
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Bucharest on Wednesday to participate in the Bucharest Nine (B9) summit, according to reports from the scene.
The B9 group, made up of nine Eastern European NATO members formed in 2015, was created to coordinate defense and security policy in response to regional concerns that intensified after the 2014 Ukraine crisis. This year’s meeting in Romania also includes participation from Scandinavian countries, according to reports.
Zelenskyy is attending the summit alongside First Lady Olena Zelenska and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.
In a statement shared on Telegram, Zelenskyy said several meetings are planned on the sidelines of the event, emphasizing the need for joint action to improve security.
“All of us in the world need common solutions, joint work, so that there is more security for everyone. We will attract additional resources for our defense and expand the Drone Deals format,” he said.
He also noted that his wife will meet Romania’s First Lady Mirabela Grădinaru and take part in agreements involving Romanian universities joining an international coalition focused on Ukrainian studies.
The B9 group, made up of nine Eastern European NATO members formed in 2015, was created to coordinate defense and security policy in response to regional concerns that intensified after the 2014 Ukraine crisis. This year’s meeting in Romania also includes participation from Scandinavian countries, according to reports.
Zelenskyy is attending the summit alongside First Lady Olena Zelenska and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.
In a statement shared on Telegram, Zelenskyy said several meetings are planned on the sidelines of the event, emphasizing the need for joint action to improve security.
“All of us in the world need common solutions, joint work, so that there is more security for everyone. We will attract additional resources for our defense and expand the Drone Deals format,” he said.
He also noted that his wife will meet Romania’s First Lady Mirabela Grădinaru and take part in agreements involving Romanian universities joining an international coalition focused on Ukrainian studies.
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