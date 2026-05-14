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US Court Announces Suspension of Sanctions Against Albanese
(MENAFN) A US court has suspended sanctions that the Trump administration had imposed on UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, with the ruling drawing immediate praise from the rights advocate, who framed it as a landmark win for free expression and international human rights work.
Albanese broke the news herself on Wednesday via the social media platform X, posting with characteristic directness:
"BREAKING! US court has suspended the US sanctions against me! As the judge says: 'Protecting the Freedom of speech is always just the public interest'."
The ruling temporarily lifts restrictions that had been placed on Albanese, one of the most prominent — and polarizing — voices in the international debate over Israeli conduct in the Gaza Strip.
How the Sanctions Were Imposed
The measures originated with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who announced them last year in a pointed statement posted to X, directly naming Albanese by her full title: "Today I am imposing sanctions on UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese for her illegitimate and shameful efforts to prompt (ICC) action against U.S. and Israeli officials, companies, and executives,"
Rubio went further, accusing Albanese of orchestrating a "campaign of political and economic warfare" against both nations — conduct he said "will no longer be tolerated."
Washington's stated justification centered on Albanese's efforts to push the International Criminal Court (ICC) to pursue action against US and Israeli officials — a move the administration characterized as an abuse of her mandate rather than legitimate advocacy.
The Report That Triggered the Backlash
The sanctions followed the publication of an Albanese report identifying a set of major corporations allegedly implicated in facilitating Israeli occupation across Palestinian territories. The report named Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Palantir as companies providing military hardware, surveillance technology, and logistical infrastructure that, in her assessment, support what she described as an illegal occupation.
The court's decision to suspend the sanctions — at least temporarily — now sets the stage for a broader legal battle over the boundaries of diplomatic immunity, freedom of expression, and the reach of US executive power over international civil servants.
Albanese broke the news herself on Wednesday via the social media platform X, posting with characteristic directness:
"BREAKING! US court has suspended the US sanctions against me! As the judge says: 'Protecting the Freedom of speech is always just the public interest'."
The ruling temporarily lifts restrictions that had been placed on Albanese, one of the most prominent — and polarizing — voices in the international debate over Israeli conduct in the Gaza Strip.
How the Sanctions Were Imposed
The measures originated with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who announced them last year in a pointed statement posted to X, directly naming Albanese by her full title: "Today I am imposing sanctions on UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese for her illegitimate and shameful efforts to prompt (ICC) action against U.S. and Israeli officials, companies, and executives,"
Rubio went further, accusing Albanese of orchestrating a "campaign of political and economic warfare" against both nations — conduct he said "will no longer be tolerated."
Washington's stated justification centered on Albanese's efforts to push the International Criminal Court (ICC) to pursue action against US and Israeli officials — a move the administration characterized as an abuse of her mandate rather than legitimate advocacy.
The Report That Triggered the Backlash
The sanctions followed the publication of an Albanese report identifying a set of major corporations allegedly implicated in facilitating Israeli occupation across Palestinian territories. The report named Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Palantir as companies providing military hardware, surveillance technology, and logistical infrastructure that, in her assessment, support what she described as an illegal occupation.
The court's decision to suspend the sanctions — at least temporarily — now sets the stage for a broader legal battle over the boundaries of diplomatic immunity, freedom of expression, and the reach of US executive power over international civil servants.
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