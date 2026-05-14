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S. Korea Engages US, China in Separate Meetings Ahead of Trump–Xi Summit
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung held separate meetings on Wednesday with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Seoul, as diplomatic activity intensifies ahead of the expected summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
During discussions with Bessent, Lee emphasized the importance of strengthening economic cooperation between Seoul and Washington amid rising global uncertainty, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.
He reportedly called for deeper collaboration in key sectors such as critical minerals, supply chain stability, and foreign exchange markets.
In a separate meeting with He Lifeng, Lee urged expanded cooperation between South Korea and China across trade, industry, economic development, and cultural exchange.
According to reports, the Chinese vice premier noted that bilateral trade has continued to grow this year and reaffirmed Beijing’s interest in further strengthening economic ties with Seoul.
Later in the day, Bessent and He held separate US–China economic and trade discussions in Seoul as preparations continue for the anticipated Xi–Trump summit.
During discussions with Bessent, Lee emphasized the importance of strengthening economic cooperation between Seoul and Washington amid rising global uncertainty, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.
He reportedly called for deeper collaboration in key sectors such as critical minerals, supply chain stability, and foreign exchange markets.
In a separate meeting with He Lifeng, Lee urged expanded cooperation between South Korea and China across trade, industry, economic development, and cultural exchange.
According to reports, the Chinese vice premier noted that bilateral trade has continued to grow this year and reaffirmed Beijing’s interest in further strengthening economic ties with Seoul.
Later in the day, Bessent and He held separate US–China economic and trade discussions in Seoul as preparations continue for the anticipated Xi–Trump summit.
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