403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Begins State Visit to China as Iran War Shapes Agenda, Tensions Rise
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump began a three-day state visit to China on Wednesday, arriving in Beijing as the conflict in Iran continues to unfold.
According to reports, Trump was greeted with a ceremonial guard of honor after Air Force One landed at Beijing Capital International Airport.
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng received him at the airport, where he was also welcomed by a military band and a group of young attendees.
The visit marks the first time in nine years that a sitting US president has traveled to China.
Reports noted that the level of reception appeared more senior than during Trump’s 2017 visit, when he was received by then-State Councilor Yang Jiechi.
After landing at around 1150 GMT, Trump proceeded to his hotel and had no official engagements scheduled for the remainder of the day.
He is expected to hold summit-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday at the Great Hall of the People, according to reports.
According to reports, Trump was greeted with a ceremonial guard of honor after Air Force One landed at Beijing Capital International Airport.
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng received him at the airport, where he was also welcomed by a military band and a group of young attendees.
The visit marks the first time in nine years that a sitting US president has traveled to China.
Reports noted that the level of reception appeared more senior than during Trump’s 2017 visit, when he was received by then-State Councilor Yang Jiechi.
After landing at around 1150 GMT, Trump proceeded to his hotel and had no official engagements scheduled for the remainder of the day.
He is expected to hold summit-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday at the Great Hall of the People, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment