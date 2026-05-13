TOD Becomes TOD By Bein Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Streaming platform TOD will now operate as TOD by beIN, beIN Media Group has announced, marking a major milestone in the group's digital evolution.

The announcement comes as TOD by beIN prepares to serve as the official streaming platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026 across the Middle East and North Africa (Mena).

“The evolution to TOD by beIN marks an important milestone in our digital growth at a defining moment for sport and entertainment in our region,” said beIN Mena chief executive Mohammad al-Subaie.“This unifies beIN's digital streaming proposition under the globally recognised and trusted beIN brand ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, while reinforcing our commitment to innovation and a world-class viewing experience for our audiences.”

“TOD has rapidly established itself as one of Mena's leading streaming platforms – following its launch at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – reaching 24 countries, supported by more than 50 strategic distribution and commercial partners, and available across all major smart TV platforms,” said TOD Mena managing director Peter Mrkic.“With TOD by beIN we are creating a powerful, seamless destination for sport and entertainment where fans can enjoy sport anywhere, anytime, and on any device.”

As TOD evolves into TOD by beIN, digital-first fans will benefit from a more accessible and immersive streaming experience, featuring 4K/HDR live streams, best-in-class and first-of-their-kind streaming technologies, and advanced features including interactive timelines, automatic highlights, MultiView, and real-time experiences such as FanZone.

Alongside its premium sports offering, TOD by beIN continues to strengthen its investment in entertainment and locally relevant storytelling through TOD Studios.

During and beyond the FIFA World Cup 2026, the platform will continue to expand its offerings across Arabic, Turkish, international, blockbuster, and children's programming, as well as original productions and content from leading global studios, creating a comprehensive streaming destination for audiences across the region.

The TOD by beIN branding and user experience will roll out across platforms in the coming days.

TOD beIN Sports FIFA World Cup 2026 Sports