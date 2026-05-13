Mubadala Joins Hornsea 3 Wind Push Arabian Post

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Mubadala Investment Company has committed $325 million to Ørsted's Hornsea 3 offshore wind project, deepening Abu Dhabi's exposure to large-scale renewable infrastructure as institutional capital moves into one of Britain's most important clean-energy developments.

The investment places Mubadala alongside a consortium led by funds managed by Apollo Global Management, with Universities Superannuation Scheme and La Caisse also participating. The consortium is backing a 50 per cent stake in the joint venture that holds Hornsea 3, while Ørsted will retain the other half and remain responsible for development, construction and operations.

Hornsea 3, located off the coast of Norfolk in the North Sea, is expected to become the world's largest single offshore wind farm when completed. The project is planned to deliver 2.9 gigawatts of capacity, enough to provide renewable electricity for more than 3 million UK homes once operational. It is the third gigawatt-scale project in Ørsted's Hornsea zone, following Hornsea 1 and Hornsea 2, which have already made the area one of the most significant offshore wind clusters globally.

The investment comes at a pivotal moment for offshore wind. Developers have faced higher financing costs, supply-chain bottlenecks, inflation in turbine and installation expenses, and tougher contract economics. Several large projects in Europe and the United States have been delayed, restructured or cancelled as companies reassess returns against rising capital costs. Hornsea 3 has emerged as a test of whether major offshore wind assets can still attract long-term private capital at scale.

Apollo-managed funds agreed last year to acquire a 50 per cent interest in the Hornsea 3 joint venture in a transaction valued at about $6.5 billion, including the equity purchase and a commitment to fund half of the remaining construction costs. Mubadala's entry broadens the investor base and adds another sovereign-backed institution to the financing structure of a project considered central to Britain's energy transition.

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For Mubadala, the transaction fits a broader strategy of building exposure to energy transition assets across mature markets. The Abu Dhabi investor has stepped up commitments in renewables, clean technology, data infrastructure and energy security-related sectors, seeking long-term returns from assets supported by decarbonisation policies and rising power demand. Offshore wind remains capital-intensive, but projects with secured contracts, experienced operators and grid relevance continue to draw major investors.

Hornsea 3 is being developed by Ørsted, one of the leading global offshore wind companies, at a time when the Danish group is under pressure to strengthen its balance sheet and recycle capital from mature assets into its development pipeline. The company has faced earnings pressure from impairments and delays in parts of its international portfolio, making farm-downs of large projects a key part of its funding model.

The project's scale is considerable. Hornsea 3 is expected to include up to 231 offshore wind turbines across a zone covering hundreds of square kilometres. Its offshore infrastructure will connect to Britain's electricity system through high-voltage transmission links, with onshore works centred around Norfolk. Construction activity has been progressing across foundations, cables, substations and related infrastructure as the project moves towards full delivery.

Britain's power system gives the development added strategic weight. The UK has set ambitious offshore wind targets as it seeks to cut reliance on gas-fired generation, reduce exposure to volatile fossil-fuel markets and strengthen domestic energy security. Offshore wind already supplies a significant share of Britain's electricity during strong wind periods, but the sector needs a sustained pipeline of new capacity to meet policy goals through the next decade.

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Hornsea 3 also underlines the changing ownership model of large renewable assets. Utilities and developers increasingly bring in pension funds, infrastructure funds, sovereign investors and insurers to share capital requirements and construction risk. This allows developers to keep operating control while freeing up money for new projects. For investors, contracted renewable infrastructure offers exposure to long-duration cash flows, although returns remain sensitive to construction execution, power-market design and regulatory stability.

The consortium composition reflects that pattern. Apollo brings private capital and infrastructure financing experience, USS adds long-term pension capital from the UK, La Caisse contributes Canadian institutional investment scale, and Mubadala brings sovereign investment backing from the Gulf. Their participation signals that offshore wind, despite its difficulties, remains investable when project structure, policy support and operator credibility are aligned.

Risks remain. Offshore wind projects have been hit by cost overruns, vessel shortages, turbine reliability concerns and grid-connection delays. Higher interest rates have also changed the economics of projects conceived under cheaper financing conditions. Hornsea 3's size makes execution discipline essential, particularly as developers and suppliers manage complex installation schedules in the North Sea.