Al-Sisi, Uganda's Museveni Deepen Ties, Tackle Sudan, Nile Challenges

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni held talks in Entebbe to strengthen bilateral cooperation and coordinate on pressing regional issues, including Sudan, Libya, and the Palestinian territories.

The Egyptian presidency said Museveni received Al-Sisi at the presidential palace, where the two leaders held expanded discussions followed by a closed bilateral meeting.

Al-Sisi congratulated Museveni on his re-election and reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to expanding cooperation with Uganda in agriculture, irrigation, healthcare, and training programs. He emphasized boosting trade and building sustainable investment partnerships, while enhancing coordination at both African and international levels.

He invited Museveni to attend the African Union coordination summit hosted by Egypt in June 2026, alongside the African Business Forum, noting Uganda's current chairmanship of the East African Community.

Museveni praised Egypt's role in Africa and internationally, describing bilateral cooperation as a model for African integration. He outlined Uganda's Vision 2040 development plan and highlighted opportunities to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.

Regional developments featured prominently in the talks, with Al-Sisi stressing the importance of neighboring countries playing constructive roles in restoring stability in Sudan and Libya, and addressing the situation in the Palestinian territories.

Both leaders underscored the need for closer coordination on water and Nile-related issues. Museveni presented Uganda's vision for promoting stability in Africa through African-led and nationally driven solutions.

The presidency confirmed that a joint statement was issued at the conclusion of the visit.