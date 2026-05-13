Barcelona Hosts Global Launch Of“Shanghai Summer” 2026 Promotion Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BARCELONA, Spain, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 8, 2026, the Barcelona stop of the global promotion campaign for the 2026“Shanghai Summer” International Consumption Season officially launched at Port Vell in Barcelona. The event was hosted by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce and the Information Office of Shanghai Municipal People's Government, with support from the Consulate-General of the People's Republic of China in Barcelona and the Barcelona City Council's Department of International Relations and Cooperation. Shanghai Design Week and the Barcelona Huaxing Art Troupe co-organised the event.





Among the guests attending were Meng Yuhong, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Barcelona; Liu Min, Deputy Director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce; and Richard José Sánchez Jiménez, Commissioner for Citizen Relations and Cultural and Religious Diversity at Barcelona City Council, together with representatives from international institutions, global partners, media and“Global Experience Creators.”

The opening ceremony featured a technology presentation by AgiBot's Lingxi X2 robot, the official intelligent ambassador of“Shanghai Summer,” showcasing Shanghai's image as an open and future-oriented international city.





During the event, the official global promotional film, THIS IS SHANGHAI SUMMER, was released, while representatives of the“Shanghai Summer Global Experience Creator” programme received their badges ahead of their upcoming visits to Shanghai.

A highlight of the event was the launch ceremony for the China Eastern Airlines“Shanghai Summer” themed flight. The first international themed flight is scheduled to depart from Barcelona to Shanghai on May 25.

During the presentation session, Lu Zhidan, Sales Supervisor of the Madrid Office of China Eastern Airlines, introduced the air connectivity between Shanghai and Barcelona. Inma Anglada, regional representative of UnionPay International for Spain, Portugal and Andorra, presented payment solutions and digital services through the Nihao China APP. Chen Li, General Manager of Manloulan and representative of“Shanghai Customized,” shared perspectives on the integration of Eastern aesthetics and contemporary fashion. Wang Yurú, General Manager for Spain at AgiBot Innovation (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd., demonstrated how artificial intelligence can enhance smart and convenient travel experiences.





The event concluded with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Meng Yuhong, Liu Min, Richard José Sánchez Jiménez, Beidou Li of China Eastern Airlines and Inma Anglada, marking the official opening of the Barcelona stop of the 2026“Shanghai Summer” global promotion campaign.

Company: Shanghai Design Week

Lu Bai

...



Photos available





