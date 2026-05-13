Massive Forest Fire Extinguished In Chernihiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook, the blaze spread across about 350 hectares of forest territory, Ukrinform reports.

Firefighters, forestry workers, a local fire brigade, and other emergency services were involved in extinguishing the fire.

“Thanks to the coordinated actions of all services, the spread of the fire to larger areas and populated settlements was prevented. There were no fatalities or injuries,” the agency said.

Forestraging for more than week localized in Chernihiv region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of May 10, nearly 2,250 hectares of land in Ukraine had been destroyed by ecosystem fires.