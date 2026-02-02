Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QRCS Supports Patients With Heart Problems In Yemen

2026-02-02 04:42:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), in partnership with Qatar Charity, has supplied EPIQ CVx, an advanced echocardiography (ECG) machine, to the Cardiovascular Centre in Taiz, Yemen, in order to enhance the quality of diagnostic services for patients, at a total cost of $61,146.

The new machine is a high-tech ECG system for cardiac diseases, combining quality 3D imaging with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. This allows for faster and more accurate assessments of cardiac function and overall enhancement for ECG applications.

Eng. Ahmed Hassan Al-Sharaji, head of QRCS's representation office in Yemen, said this step was part of the ongoing efforts to improve health care services for the patients in Yemen, without having to travel abroad for treatment.

The Peninsula

