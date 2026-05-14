Gwalior Police Return Recovered Mobile Phones Under 'Terah Tujhko Arpan'

Gwalior's "Terah Tujhko Arpan" campaign marked a significant milestone on Wednesday as police officials distributed hundreds of recovered mobile phones to residents. The Gwalior police informed that the "recoveries have been made not only within the Gwalior district; since mobile phones often travel to other states, they have also been successfully recovered from those locations."

Over 1,100 Mobiles Worth Rs 3 Crore Recovered

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police, Dharmveer Singh Yadav said, "This is a truly exceptional and highly citizen-centric service provided by the police, dedicated to the ordinary citizens of Gwalior. As part of this initiative, we organise a special event titled 'Terah Tujhko Arpan' through which we summon citizens of Gwalior whose mobile phones went missing or were lost under various circumstances, and we return them... Under this very campaign, we have recovered over 1,100 mobile phones in the year 2026... with an estimated value of approximately Rs 3 crore... "If details regarding missing property are registered on the Central Government's CEIR portal, our teams take action to recover them," Dharmveer Singh Yadav added.

Meanwhile, Gwalior Police, under the "Tera Tujhko Arpan" scheme, handed over the recovered mobile phones and also honoured some citizens who had submitted lost mobile phones at the police station. It also added that 1,122 mobile phones were returned to common citizens within the last two years. These are mobile phones that have either been stolen or lost by people.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Dharmveer Singh Yadav, said, "This is a very important citizen-centric and anti-crime service being carried out by the police for the people of Gwalior."

Under the "Tera Tujhko Arpan" programme, people whose mobile phones were lost under various circumstances are called, and their phones are returned to them. The scheme has also been appreciated by senior officials.

Recovery Process and Citizen Felicitation

He said that the cyber team and the crime branch team monitor these operations. Details of missing property uploaded on the Central Government's CEIR portal are tracked by the team, which then recovers the phones. These recoveries have been made not only from Gwalior district but also from other states.

He added that one important aspect is that if citizens of Gwalior, including auto-rickshaw drivers, tempo drivers, or other common people, find any mobile phone, they hand it over to the police. He described this as a highly commendable act, and said six such people were honoured today. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)