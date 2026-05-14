Suriya, Trisha's 'Karuppu' Shows Cancelled Fans Disappointed

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 14 (ANI): Actors Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's highly awaited film 'Karuppu' has run into trouble just hours before its release on Wednesday night after the movie's scheduled 9 am shows were cancelled. The update left several fans disappointed as many had already planned to watch the film on its opening day.

Producer Apologises for Delay

Producer SR Prabu took to X in the early hours of May 14 and apologised to audiences for the sudden cancellation. Sharing the update about the "unavoidable reasons" behind the delay, he wrote, "Due to unavoidable reasons 9am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!" Take a look Earlier, director-actor RJ Balaji had also spoken about the hurdles surrounding the film and said the producers were trying their best to solve the issue before release.

Director on Film's Hurdles

Talking about the problems faced by the film over the last 32 months, RJ Balaji wrote, "Dearest fans, I dont have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith, in him."

About the Courtroom Drama

The trailer for the film was recently launched by makers. It gives fans a glimpse into an emotional courtroom drama mixed with action. The trailer begins with an elderly man and his granddaughter struggling for justice as they continue visiting the court for years. Trisha Krishnan plays a lawyer fighting their case, while RJ Balaji appears on the opposite side. Suriya's character later enters as a fearless man who fights both inside and outside the courtroom.

Written and directed by RJ Balaji, 'Karuppu' also stars Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi and Supreeth Reddy in important roles. The film's music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar. (ANI)

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