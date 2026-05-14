Messi Scores Brace As Miami Secure 5-3 Comeback Win Over FC Cincinnati

MENAFN - IANS) Cincinnati, May 14 (IANS) A brace by captain Lionel Messi and strikes from attackers Mateo Silvetti and German Berterame Inter Miami CF secured another valuable three points on the road with a thrilling 5-3 comeback win against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium.

The win saw Inter Miami tie FC Cincinnati (2024) for the most points through the opening nine road games of an MLS regular season (22).

Miami pulled ahead in the 24th minute, with Messi capitalizing on a defensive mistake to score from inside the box and take his tally to 10 goals this regular season.

Kevin Denkey converted a penalty to equalise for the hosts right before the half in the 44th minute.

The second half started with Pavel Bucha giving Cincinnati the lead in the 49th minute. Messi brought things back to level in the 55th minute, sending the ball to the back of the net with a first-time left footed effort from the center of the box after a precise delivery from De Paul from the right.

The goal was Messi's 11th this regular season, while the assist was the sixth for De Paul this league campaign.

Evander scored to give Cincinnati the lead in the 64th minute. Miami's attacking unit was then clinical in the remaining minutes to turn the match on its head.

Second-half substitute Mateo Silvetti tied the match at 3-3 in the 79th minute, with Messi finding the young attacker in space down the left end of the box, before he slotted the ball away at the bottom-right corner.

The goal took Silvetti's tally to three this league campaign, while the assist was Messi's fifth.

Berterame restored Inter Miami's lead in the 84th minute, taking advantage of a loose ball following a free kick delivery into the box and striking from close range as he took his tally to four this regular season.

An own goal from goalkeeper Roman Caletano in the 89th minute after a shot from Messi that bounced off the right post rounded out the 3-5 comeback victory for Miami in Cincinnati.