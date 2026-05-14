Rajnath Singh To Unveil Statues Of Bhairon Shekhawat, Rao Mertia

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be travelling to Rajasthan to attend the statue unveiling ceremonies of former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and founder of Merta, Rao Duda Mertia, on Thursday.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister informed that he will be in Jodhpur and Merta cities in Rajasthan for the ceremonies. "Today, 14th May, I shall be in Rajasthan. Shall attend the statue unveiling ceremony of former Vice President of India, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat ji in Jodhpur and Rao Duda Mertia in Merta. Looking forward to it," the post said.

Today, 14th May, I shall be in Rajasthan. Shall attend the statue unveiling ceremony of former Vice President of India, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat ji in Jodhpur and Rao Duda Mertia in Merta. Looking forward to it. - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 14, 2026

Bhairon Singh Shekhawat served as the 11th Vice-President of India, and ex officio Chairman, Rajya Sabha from August 19, 2002, to July 21, 2007. Shekhawat began his career in public life as a Member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in 1952, and later served as the Chief Minister of the state of Rajasthan for three terms.

Moreover, Rao Duda Mertia was a Rathore Rajput warrior and the founder of the Mertiya clan of Rathores.

Govt Ministers Downsize Convoys to Conserve Fuel

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has decided to downsize his convoy to less than half its original size, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to conserve fuel.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made 'seven appeals' to citizens to contribute towards economic resilience by reducing dependence on imported fuel and adopting environmentally sustainable alternatives amid the West Asia conflict.

PM Modi had urged people to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by increasingly relying on public transport, car-pooling and electric vehicles, highlighting the impact of global disruptions and rising costs.

Prime Minister Modi has significantly reduced the size of his own convoy, while retaining all essential security components mandated under Special Protection Group (SPG) protocols.

Following the Prime Minister's appeal, Amit Shah also decided to reduce the number of vehicles accompanying his convoy without compromising security protocols.

In another step aimed at promoting sustainability, PM Modi has also directed officials to include Electric Vehicles (EVs) in his convoy wherever feasible, without making any fresh purchases.

Following the footsteps, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also ordered curbs on the official vehicles used by ministers, MLAs and other public representatives. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)