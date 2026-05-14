Chhattisgarh CM Sai To Meet Amit Shah, Discuss Bastar's Development

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday said that he is visiting the national capital to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where he will inform him about the development works going on in the state, such as the Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan campaign in Bastar. "We are going to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We will inform him about the works being done, such as the Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan campaign in Bastar, where health check-ups and treatments are being provided, along with the creation of ration cards, Ayushman cards, and other necessary documents through the leading Bastar Munne program," he said.

Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan Campaign

The campaign was launched by the Chief Minister on April 13 with the aim of bringing healthcare to remote and tribal regions, ensuring the early detection and treatment of serious illness.

As per a release from the Chief Minister's office dated April 23, more than 6.39 lakh people have been screened under the campaign within 10 days of its implementation. A large number of patients have been provided with free on-the-spot medication and treatment, bringing immediate relief to remote areas. Patients with serious conditions have been identified with priority, and arrangements have been made for prompt referral. So far, 8,055 patients have been referred to higher health institutions to ensure specialised treatment. During the screening, 1,125 cases of malaria, 3,245 cases of tuberculosis, 2,803 cases of leprosy, 1,999 cases of oral cancer, 1,527 cases of sickle cell, and 2,496 cases of cataract were identified. Early detection and treatment are helping reduce the complications of these diseases, and this initiative is proving crucial in averting serious complications.

Bastar's Development Blueprint

Earlier last month, Sai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented a forward-looking vision for the next phase of Bastar's development. During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the restoration of peace in the region following the decline of Naxalism, crediting the continued support and leadership of the Prime Minister. He also shared a comprehensive blueprint aimed at driving holistic growth in Bastar, with a strong emphasis on tourism, start-up ecosystems, infrastructure expansion, and innovation-led development.

The Chief Minister stated that the development blueprint for Bastar is built around the core strategy of "Saturate, Connect, Facilitate, Empower, and Engage". This approach aims to ensure rapid and inclusive expansion of basic infrastructure and essential services across the region. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)