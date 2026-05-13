UK PM Starmer Warns Of Party Chaos Amid Speculation Over Leadership Change

MENAFN - IANS) London, May 14 (IANS) United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer has warned that a leadership challenge against him would plunge the Labour Party into "chaos," as speculation mounted over a possible move to replace him following the party's poor local election results.

Speaking amid growing unrest within Labour on Wednesday (local time), Starmer urged ministers not to destabilise the party further. A leadership challenge on Thursday "would 100 per cent do that," Sky News quoted him as saying.

The warning came as British media reported that Health Secretary Wes Streeting is considering resigning and launching a leadership challenge as early as Thursday morning, which means he would require the backing of 81 Labour members of Parliament, including the candidate, reports Xinhua news agency.

Streeting was seen walking into No. 10 Downing Street on Wednesday morning before the state opening of Parliament, though he left less than 20 minutes later.

Pressure on Starmer has intensified since Labour's disappointing showing in last week's local elections. Several junior government ministers resigned on Tuesday, while several cabinet ministers publicly reaffirmed their support for the prime minister.

Meanwhile, 11 Labour-affiliated unions issued a joint statement calling for the party to prepare for a leadership transition. "It's clear that the Prime Minister will not lead Labour into the next election," it said, adding that "at some stage, a plan will have to be put in place for the election of a new Leader."

Also on Wednesday, the Scottish National Party threatened to table a motion of no confidence against Starmer, saying that the "leadership circus can't go on any longer," according to Sky News.

Earlier, Britain's King Charles III delivered the King's Speech outlining Prime Minister Keir Starmer's legislative agenda for the new parliamentary session, but the government's policy plans were overshadowed by growing pressure on the Labour leader over his political future.

The speech, which set out 34 proposed bills, came after Labour suffered heavy losses in last week's local elections and four junior ministers resigned from the government.