Padmini Kolhapure Recalls How Rishi Kapoor Made Her First Song As A Leading Lady Comfortable

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) The upcoming episode of Indian Idol will see special guest and Bollywood veteran star Padmini Kolhapure recalling a special memory related to the iconic song Poocho Na Yaar Kya Hua.

Recalling her experience, she revealed that the song was the very first song filmed with her as a leading lady and starred Rishi Kapoor alongside her.

The actress fondly spoke about how the song marked the beginning of her journey as a lead actress and how special the experience remains even today.

She further opened up about her experience of shooting the song with the late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor and shared,“Ye jo experience tha mera pehli baar as a leading lady Rishi Kapoor ji ke saath perform kar rahi thi. Bahot matlab kaafi films kar chuki thi main, par that day was extremely main bahot nervous thi. My God, Rishi Kapoor ji ke saath ab main romantic gaana karne wali hoon. But it was Rishi Kapoor ji's greatness and kindness that made me feel so comfortable.”

Recalling the memories attached to the song, she added,“'Naseeb' picture thi aur ye gaana itne achhe se Ooty mein iski shooting hui thi. Aur aaj bhi log is gaane ko yaad karte hain, is album ko yaad karte hai 'Hoga Tumse Pyara Kaun' aur 'Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai,' wonderful songs. Aur ab aap dono ne bahot hi achha gaya.”

Talking about the magic of the legendary singer Asha Bhosle who lent her voice to the hit song, Padmini shared that Asha Bhosle always made an effort to understand the heroine and the emotion behind every song before recording it.

She explained how the legendary singer would bring the character's feelings alive through her voice, making audiences believe the actress herself had sung the song.

She stated,“Toh aaj tak log mujhse poochte hai ki woh gaana aapne gaya hai kya? Same thing with 'Yashomati Maiya Se,' jo Didi ne gaya tha, woh bhi log poochte hai ki maine gaya hai kya. So imagine ki unka observation kya hota hoga aur heroine ki tarah jo bhaav hota hai woh gaati hogi.”

Padmini, further talking about her special stint on Indian Idol, said, "Indian Idol feels like coming back to a celebration of pure music and emotion. Being here again this season makes it even more special, as the love and talent on this stage are truly unmatched. Honouring the incredible journey of Asha Bhosle is like reliving the golden moments of Indian cinema and music. Her voice carries so much emotion, versatility, and timeless charm. Being a part of this tribute is deeply emotional, as her songs are not just melodies, but beautiful memories that continue to live on through generations.”

Padmini also applauded contestants Ankita and Abhishek for recreating the same charm and emotions on stage through the song Poocho Na Yaar Kya Hua.

–IANS

rd/