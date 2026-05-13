FDH Aero Announces Grand Opening Of New Office In Bengaluru, India

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New location brings FDH's Hardware and Electronics teams together to strengthen supply chain support for India's growing aerospace and defense market

BENGALURU, India, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero (“FDH”), a global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announces the grand opening of its new sales office in Bengaluru, India. The opening was celebrated with a ribbon cutting on May 13th and included a traditional pooja ceremony in keeping with local customs. The celebration also included an evening reception with local customers, suppliers, and government officials.

FDH's Hardware and Electronics divisions will be united under one roof at the Bengaluru office, which will serve as a total-solution hub for customers in the region. Anchored by local teams with deep market knowledge, in-country inventory, and service you can rely on, the new office reflects the company's continued investment in one of the world's fastest-growing aerospace and defense markets.

“Strong commercial aerospace demand, rising defense investment, and 'Made in India' initiatives are accelerating growth across India's aerospace and defense sector,” said Matthew Lacki, President of FDH Hardware.“With our new office in Bengaluru, we are better positioned to support Tier 1 customers and manufacturers while enabling local sourcing strategies that improve cost, availability, and supply chain performance.”

FDH Aero appointed in-country leaders Adhavan Kamalanathan for FDH Electronics and Victor Bharath for FDH Hardware. Together, the two leaders bring decades of aerospace, electronics, and engineering experience supporting global OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers across the region.

“Opening our Bengaluru office is an important milestone in our global expansion and strengthens our position as the leading independent, scaled supply chain solutions partner worldwide,” said Ian Locke, EVP, Sales, FDH Electronics.“By aligning our teams and resources with highly experienced local professionals, we are perfectly positioned to meet growing customer and supplier demand and support our rapidly expanding presence in the region.”

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, and value-added services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named the Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2025 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

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