NATO Concludes Steadfast Deterrence 2026 Exercise In Europe

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) reported this.

“The near week and a half long computer-assisted command post exercise, the first to include all ACO headquarters, including NATO's newest Joint Force Command in Norfolk, stress-tested NATO's integrated military plans under the Concept for Deterrence and Defence of the Euro-Atlantic Area (DDA), focusing on the Arctic and the High North,” the statement said.

Alexus Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and the Commander of U.S. European Command, said:“The strategic environment in which we serve, which sees collaboration across potential adversaries around the globe, is complex and dangerous, and reminds us that peace in today's world requires strength.”

He added that such an exercise“allows us to increase our strength as leaders and staffs, assisted by artificial intelligence, to deter and defend the Euro-Atlantic area.”

The exercise involved a fictitious, yet geographically accurate scenario, based on a 360-degree approach, to simulate a theatre-wide crisis and test strategic defence plan activation.

All 32 NATO allies participated in the exercise, demonstrating“the Alliance's commitment to collective defence,” the press service noted.

The exercise began on May 5 and was the third Steadfast Deterrence exercise conducted by NATO.

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As previously reported by Ukrinform, the first joint military exercise between Serbia and NATO are currently taking place in Serbia.

Photo: NATO