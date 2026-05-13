Orry Reveals Khushi Kapoor Pushed Him To Do Khatron Ke Khiladi

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, recently opened up about considering Khatron Ke Khiladi and revealed that before giving a nod to the show, he reached out to just one person, Khushi Kapoor.

Speaking about it in an exclusive conversation with IANS, Orry shared,“I only asked Khushi Kapoor and she said, 'Just do it, go have fun.'”

For the uninitiated, Orry and Khushi are the thickest of friends and are seen hanging out with each other often.

During the same interaction with IANS, Orry also spoke about cancel culture in Bollywood and admitted that it no longer scares him.

Opening up about why he continues to be unapologetically blunt despite being in the public eye, Orry admitted that speaking his mind without mincing any words, is what has made him stand out.

Orry said,“It's true. I am just bird vomiting all the time, and you never know what's going to fall out of my mouth. I don't hold back. I just don't. What's going to happen if I say something? I speak my thoughts. That's what's made me famous. That's what brought me here. So why would I now stop?”

He added,“A lot of people don't want to say something because it'll change the way people look at them, or affect brand deals, or the movies they do. But I am not looking to do movies. So if someone gets offended, or a director or producer doesn't like me, then so be it. And if I don't get a brand deal because of this, then so be it. I will speak what I want to.”

Speaking about cancel culture, Orry added,“A lot of people have the fear of being cancelled. But remember, you can't cancel what you didn't support. I worked hard to be famous. I made myself famous. No one gave it to me. I am not a cricket star. I am not a TV star. I am not a movie star.”

The young influencer concluding with his quintessential fearless attitude, said,“So no one really supported me. So when people are scared of being cancelled, I am like, you can't cancel what you didn't support. Even the audience didn't support me. I did it myself. People didn't see me wake up and grind at 5 a.m. People didn't see me slog every day. People didn't see that journey I went on. So you can't cancel what you didn't support. I pay my own bills. No one pays my bills for me. So what are you going to do? Cancel me?”

On the professional front, Orry is all set to be a part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15.

–IANS

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