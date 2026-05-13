Prateik Babbar Channels Mother Smita Patil's Legacy, Says 'Got It From My Mama'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actor Prateik Babbar seems to have become emotional remembering his late actress mother Smita Patil.

The actor, took to his social media account, on the wee hours of Thursday morning, took a nostalgic walk down memory lane as he paid tribute to Smita Patil, through an emotional social media post.

Sharing a collage of pictures, Prateik posted a throwback image of Smita from her younger days alongside one of his own portraits, highlighting their striking resemblance.

In the first picture, Smita Patil is seen posing confidently in a vintage frame, radiating her quintessential grace and bold attitude. The second picture featured Prateik in a denim look, casually posing for the camera, almost similar to that of his mother.

The actor captioned the post as,“got it from my mf'n mama”

For the uninitiated, Prateik is the son of veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar and legendary actress Smita Patil. Prateik was born on November 28, 1986, just weeks before Smita Patil passed away.

The actress passed away, reportedly due to complications following childbirth, at the age of 31 on December 13, 1986,

Her untimely demise had sent shockwaves across the country.

For the uninitiated, Smita and Raj Babbar's relationship had often made headlines back in the day especially since Raj was already married to theatre artist Nadira Babbar when he fell in love with Smita. Nadira and Raj are parents to actors Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar.

Over the years, Prateik, in many of his interviews has openly spoken about his complicated relationship with his father and how he grew up away from him.

The actor was largely raised by his maternal grandparents and extended family, and has often shared how the absence of his mother made it a emotionally difficult childhood for him.

Rak Babbar too is seen expressing his emotion for his late wife, especially on important days.

On account of Smita Patils death anniversary a few months ago, Raj Babbar had shared an emotional post on his social media account remembering her.

Sharing a photo of Smita, he had written, "What made #SmitaPatil a truly great actor was the same quality that defined her off-screen - she was extraordinarily good. Her profound empathy captured the struggles of common people transforming simple stories into soul-stirring anthems for justice. She graced us for so little time, yet countless hearts still resonate with her essence. (sic)."

"You gave us so little time to know you. This mystery shall forever remain unexplained. Remembering Smita on her Punyatithi", he added.

–IANS

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