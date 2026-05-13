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Karuppu Movie: 5 Reasons To Watch Suriya-Trisha's Action Entertainer
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Suriya's new mass entertainer 'Karuppu', directed by RJ Balaji, is hitting theatres soon. If you're wondering whether to book your tickets, we give you five solid reasons why this film is a total must-watch.Suriya's 'Karuppu' is one of Tamil cinema's most awaited films. After a delay from last year, the movie is finally set to release on May 14. RJ Balaji has directed this film, with music sensation Sai Abhyankar handling the score. Trisha stars opposite Suriya, and the cast also includes Swasika, Indrans, Shivada, and Natty Natraj in key roles. GK Vishnu is the cinematographer. Here are five big reasons why you should definitely watch this movie.Actor Suriya's last few films didn't do well at the box office, facing back-to-back failures. Now, he is under pressure to deliver a blockbuster hit, and his fans are eagerly waiting for that massive success. Everyone expects 'Karuppu' to be that film. The trailer has already made it clear that this movie will be a fantastic treat for not just Suriya's fans, but for family audiences too.The film 'Karuppu' brings actors Suriya and Trisha back together on screen after a very long gap. Their previous films together were 'Mounam Pesiyadhe', 'Aayutha Ezhuthu', and 'Aaru'. They last acted as a pair in 'Aaru', which was released in 2005. Now, after 21 years, they are reuniting, and this has seriously hyped up expectations among fans.Another major reason to watch 'Karuppu' is RJ Balaji. This is his highest-budget film as a director. While everyone is excited to see how he has presented Suriya in a mass role, there's another twist. RJ Balaji himself is acting in a major role, and for the first time ever, he is playing the villain! Fans are super curious to see how he pulls off this negative character.Music director Sai Abhyankar is another big draw for 'Karuppu'. This is actually the first film he signed as a music composer. Initially, the makers had roped in AR Rahman for the music. After he left the project for some reason, they brought Sai Abhyankar on board. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see how his music adds to the film's success.Besides Suriya and Trisha, 'Karuppu' features a line-up of many experienced and talented actors. Notably, famous Malayalam actor Indrans is playing a crucial role. The cast also includes Swasika from 'Lubber Pandhu', Shivada from 'Nedunchalai', and popular villain actor Natty Natraj. Their strong performances are expected to be a huge plus for the film.
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