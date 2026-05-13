GAIA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Potential Securities Laws Violations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of its investigation on behalf of Gaia, Inc. (“Gaia” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:GAIA) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On May 4, 2026, Gaia issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2026 financial results. Among other items, Gaia reported revenue of $24.3 million, missing consensus estimates by $0.7 million. Commenting on the results, the Company's CEO said that Gaia was“making intentional changes to reduce our reliance on lower-value third-party acquisition, take a very disciplined approach to discounting, and strengthen our direct marketing capabilities”, all of which were“expected to moderate near-term revenue growth.” On this news, the price of Gaia shares declined by $0.56 per share, or approximately 18%, from $3.12 per share on May 4, 2026 to close at $2.56 on May 5, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Gaia securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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