Vietnam's Q3 Crypto Market Launch Faces Regulatory Compliance Scrutiny

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Vietnam is moving toward a formal, supervised crypto asset market, with the possibility of the first official activity as early as the third quarter of 2026. Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi announced the timeline at the Digital Trust in Finance 2026 forum, signaling a milestone in Hanoi's plan to regulate the sector within a safety-first framework.

Chi's remarks, reported by VnEconomy, indicate that the initial onshore activities would operate under a framework designed to ensure safety and transparency, aligning with Vietnam's broader strategy to channel crypto activity domestically and under formal oversight.

Vietnam expects the first official onshore activity in its regulated crypto asset market by Q3 2026, operating under a safety-and-transparency framework, per Deputy Minister Nguyen Duc Chi. A licensing pathway for domestic crypto asset trading platforms was opened earlier this year; five Vietnamese firms reportedly advanced through the initial qualification round in March, including affiliates of Techcombank, VPBank, LPBank, plus VIX Securities and Sun Group. A proposed 0.1% tax on individual crypto trades conducted via licensed providers would align crypto taxation with securities-like treatment, pending formal adoption. Vietnam ranks among the world's most active crypto markets, with Chainalysis placing it fourth in the 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index; onchain value received reached about $200 billion over the 12 months to June 2025, though offshore exchanges remain prominent. To domesticate activity, a five-year pilot began in September 2025 requiring all transactions to be settled in Vietnamese dong through locally registered entities.

Vietnam's five-year crypto pilot with strict controlsKey takeawaysRegulatory trajectory toward a formal onshore market

The statements from Hanoi's finance leadership reflect a deliberate shift from exploratory measures to formal supervision of crypto assets. By signaling a near-term window for official market activities, authorities aim to establish clear licensing criteria, ongoing supervision, and enforceable standards designed to safeguard investors and maintain financial stability. The licensing pathway previously opened for domestic platforms signals the government's preference for onshore activity and greater visibility into trading volumes, enforcement actions, and tax receipts.

Industry observers note that the onshore framework will hinge on robust compliance requirements, including AML/KYC controls, consumer protections, cybersecurity standards, and transparent reporting. The progression from pilot licensing to full-fledged regulated exchanges also suggests potential cross-border policy considerations, as regional regulators assess harmonization opportunities and risk-sharing mechanisms for the swiftly evolving crypto landscape.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the March qualification wave underscored a tangible pipeline of local operators seeking licensed status, reinforcing expectations that regulatory licensing could become the gatekeeper for regulated market participation rather than a purely permissive environment.

Taxation, licensing, and market structure implications

The February tax framework proposal would levy a 0.1% tax on each crypto transaction processed through a licensed provider, aligning crypto trading with securities-style taxation and expanding the state's visibility into market activity. If enacted, the tax regime would intersect with licensing requirements, AML/KYC standards, and consumer protections that regulators intend to apply to onshore platforms. The tax design also signals a broader shift toward integrating crypto trading activity into formal fiscal reporting and compliance channels.

The five-year pilot, announced in tandem with the broader licensing push, requires all domestic crypto trades to be executed in Vietnamese dong through locally registered companies. This regime aims to improve traceability, curtail capital flight, and align trading activity with domestic supervisory frameworks. For financial institutions and service providers seeking licenses, the new requirements will place emphasis on risk management, vendor oversight, and data-driven compliance programs that support supervisory objectives and consumer safeguards.

These developments arrive within a broader context of regulatory oversight for digital assets, where institutions-banks, exchanges, and intermediaries-will need to navigate licensing timelines, capital and liquidity expectations, and mandatory AML/KYC standards. The onshore shift could also influence cross-border liquidity, correspondent banking considerations, and the banking sector's readiness to accommodate crypto-related activity under enhanced risk controls.

Adoption landscape and policy context

Vietnam's crypto market footprint remains substantial, reflecting its status as a regional hub for digital asset activity. Chainalysis' 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index places Vietnam fourth globally, underscoring robust user engagement and transactional activity. The country also ranked third in onchain value received, with an estimated $200 billion in transactions over the 12 months through June 2025, behind only India and South Korea. These metrics illustrate a mature level of activity that regulatory reforms aim to channel more effectively onshore.

Despite strong onchain activity, a sizeable portion of Vietnamese trading has historically occurred on offshore exchanges, including major platforms like Binance, OKX, and Bybit. The five-year dong-denominated pilot and the licensing pathway are designed to pivot a significant share of this activity onto domestically supervised venues, thereby increasing regulatory visibility, enabling tax collection, and strengthening consumer protections. The broader policy context includes Vietnam's ambition to expand its digital economy-encompassing a target for digital transactions to account for a substantial portion of GDP by 2030 and a reduction in cash reliance-creating a coherent framework for market development and financial innovation within a regulated structure.

Looking ahead, the realization of a regulated onshore crypto market will depend on timely licensing outcomes, coherent regulatory guidelines, and the evolution of tax and AML/KYC regimes. Institutions should monitor the pace of regulatory implementation, enforcement actions, and cross-border policy alignment as Vietnam's crypto market matures.

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