Teekay Corporation Ltd. First Quarter 2026 Update And Declares A Special Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation Ltd. (Teekay or the Company) (NYSE:TK) today reported an update for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The update and Teekay Group's earnings presentation are available on the Company's website here.

In addition, the Company's Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend in the amount of $1.00 per outstanding common share. This dividend is payable on June 2, 2026 to all Teekay shareholders of record on May 26, 2026.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil marine transportation and marine services. Teekay provides these services through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers, a leading owner and operator of mid-sized crude tankers. Teekay Tankers has a fleet of 33 double-hull tankers (including 14 Suezmax tankers and 18 Aframax / LR2 tankers, and 1 VLCC) and has three time chartered-in tankers. In addition, Teekay Tankers manages and operates vessels for the Australian government and Australian energy companies as part of the marine services provided by Teekay Tankers and owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full-service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean.

Teekay's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol“TK”.

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