MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 11, 2026 7:12 am - Oasys Education's expert-led counselling framework and student-first approach earn it top standing among NEET UG guidance centres in the national capital.

Oasys Education, one of Delhi's most trusted names in medical admission guidance, has been widely recognised as the best NEET UG Counselling Centre in Delhi - a distinction earned through years of data-driven counselling, personalised mentorship, and a student-first philosophy that has helped thousands of medical aspirants secure seats in India's premier MBBS colleges.

As competition for MBBS seats intensifies with over 20 lakh NEET UG registrations annually, the role of a reliable counselling partner has never been more critical. Oasys Education steps into this gap with a comprehensive, end-to-end guidance system that covers everything from result analysis and college shortlisting to document preparation and final seat acceptance - ensuring no student is left navigating the complex admission process alone.

What sets Oasys Education apart from other centres is its team of seasoned medical education counsellors, alumni mentors from top government medical colleges, and real-time counselling support throughout every round of the MCC and state quota processes. The centre's expert faculty holds decades of collective experience tracking NEET UG cutoff trends, seat matrices, and institutional benchmarks - intelligence that directly translates into better decisions for students.

Why Oasys Education leads in NEET UG counselling

1-on-1 personalised counselling sessions

Database of 600+ MBBS colleges with cutoffs

Live support through all MCC counselling rounds

Complete document verification assistance

State quota guidance for 20+ states

Proven track record across AIQ & state seats

Oasys Education's counselling methodology is built around three core pillars: Score Analysis, which deep-dives into a student's rank, category, and eligibility to map realistic opportunities; Strategic College Selection, which uses historical cutoff data to build a priority list balancing aspiration with probability; and Round-by-Round Execution, which provides live support at every critical decision point during the admission process.

The centre also offers specialised guidance for reserved category students, NRI quota seats, deemed university admissions, and management quota pathways - ensuring that every student, regardless of score or background, receives a complete picture of their options.

With Delhi being the nerve centre of India's medical education ecosystem - home to AIIMS, Maulana Azad Medical College, Lady Hardinge, and GTB Hospital - Oasys Education is strategically positioned to offer students unmatched insight into the city's most competitive institutions. This proximity advantage, combined with strong alumni networks, makes Oasys Education's counselling uniquely informed and actionable.

As the NEET UG 2026 results approach, Oasys Education invites all medical aspirants and their families to schedule a free initial counselling consultation. With limited seats available for personalised guidance packages, early registration is strongly advised.

About Oasys Education

Oasys Education is a premier medical admissions counselling centre headquartered in New Delhi, India. Specialising in NEET UG and NEET PG guidance, the centre provides end-to-end admission support - from score analysis and college selection to documentation and final seat acceptance. Backed by a team of expert counsellors and alumni mentors, Oasys Education has helped thousands of students secure MBBS and MD/MS seats across India's top government and private medical institutions.