Uzbekistan, Türkiye's Artibir Group Agree On Gas-Piston Unit Installations In Tashkent

​The project focuses on the construction of gas-piston cogeneration power plants at the capital's heating centers. This initiative is designed to modernize Tashkent's energy infrastructure by integrating efficient cogeneration technology, allowing for the simultaneous production of electricity and thermal energy directly at the city's heat supply sites.

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