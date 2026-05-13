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Qatar Stock Exchange Announces Semi-Annual Review Results Of MSCI Index
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) has announced the results of the May semi-annual review of the MSCI Indexes, which saw no inclusion or exclusion of Qatari companies to the exchange, the changes will take effect after the market close on May 29, 2026 (Morgan Stanley Capital International) conducts semi-annual index reviews in May and November, in addition to quarterly reviews in February and August, exclusion, and reclassification of companies in international indices depends on several factors, including foreign ownership limits, trading activity, market capitalization, liquidity, and stock turnover ratios on both monthly and annual bases.
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