Two Pregnant Women Give Birth To Newborns Safely Aboard Moving Trains In Separate Incidents

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Two pregnant women safely gave birth to newborn girls aboard crowded moving trains in separate incidents on Central Railway routes, due to the timely intervention of railway staff, nurses, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and fellow passengers.

In the first incident, a woman gave birth onboard the 22538 Kushinagar Express travelling from Mumbai to Bhusawal.

Railway officials said R.S. Teli, Chief Ticket Inspector (CTI), was on duty from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to the Bhusawal section when, shortly after the train crossed Kalyan station, a passenger from the general coach near the A-1 coach informed him that a pregnant woman was experiencing severe labour pain.

As the general compartment was heavily overcrowded and the woman's condition began deteriorating, railway staff and passengers shifted her to the doorway area near the A-1 coach after the train reached Kasara station.

During the emergency, a nurse travelling in the general compartment, identified as Pooja Khadge, stepped forward to assist in the delivery.

With her help, the woman underwent a normal delivery inside the moving train and gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

The matter was immediately communicated to the Centralised Control Office Room (CCOR) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, following which an ambulance, stretcher, doctor and the Deputy Station Superintendent were arranged at Igatpuri station.

After the train arrived at Igatpuri, the mother and newborn were shifted to the railway hospital, where both were reported safe and stable.

In another similar incident, a pregnant woman safely delivered a baby girl aboard the Pune-Supaul Express after quick action by the RPF personnel and passengers under Central Railway's 'Operation Matrishakti'.

The train had departed Pune Railway Station on schedule and was headed towards Bihar's Supaul district.

Among the passengers travelling in the crowded general compartment were 28-year-old Rukhsana Khatun from Uttar Pradesh and her husband Jameel Belawar. The couple was scheduled to deboard at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction in Chandauli district.

However, as the train approached Ahilyanagar station, Rukhsana suddenly went into labour. With the train running at high speed and the compartment packed with passengers, the couple struggled to access immediate medical assistance.

After receiving information about the emergency, Central Railway authorities swiftly activated 'Operation Matrishakti'.

The RPF personnel, railway staff members, and fellow passengers coordinated efforts to ensure a safe delivery onboard the train.

Both the mother and newborn were later provided medical attention and were reported to be in stable condition.

The two incidents highlighted the prompt response and coordination by railway staff, security personnel, medical professionals, and passengers in ensuring the safety of mothers and newborns during medical emergencies onboard moving trains.