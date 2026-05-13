Kerala Awaits Its 13Th Chief Minister As History Beckons Once Again

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 13 (IANS) In a matter of hours, Kerala will know the name of its next Chief Minister, bringing an end to days of intense suspense, closed-door negotiations and political manoeuvring within the Congress-led UDF.

Whoever finally emerges from the high command's deliberations will enter not merely the government secretariat, but also a distinguished and turbulent chapter of Kerala's political history, as the 13th individual to occupy the state's highest office since its formation in 1956.

The office of Chief Minister in Kerala has always been as demanding as it is prestigious.

Governments have risen and collapsed dramatically, political titans have battled bitter rivals and shifting alliances have repeatedly rewritten the state's political script.

Yet through the decades, a handful of towering personalities have come to define the chair through longevity, charisma and administrative imprint.

At the very top stands legendary CPI-M leader E.K. Nayanar, who remains Kerala's longest-serving Chief Minister.

Spread across three separate terms, Nayanar occupied the office for a remarkable 10 years and 353 days, a record that still symbolises both his personal popularity and political endurance.

Known for his simplicity, wit and mass appeal cutting across party lines, Nayanar continues to occupy a unique place in Kerala's political memory.

Close behind him is CPI-M strongman Pinarayi Vijayan, who scripted history by completing two uninterrupted full terms in office.

Despite the Left's recent electoral defeat, Vijayan leaves office after serving 9 years and 353 days, the second-longest tenure for any Chief Minister in the state and the longest continuous spell under a single leadership.

Among Congress leaders, K. Karunakaran remains synonymous with political survival and tactical brilliance.

Karunakaran served as Chief Minister in four different terms, a unique distinction in Kerala politics and spent a cumulative 8 years and 315 days in office.

A.K. Antony held the top post for three terms totaling 5 years and 347 days, earning a reputation for clean politics and personal integrity.

Oommen Chandy, celebrated for his accessibility and close connect with ordinary people, served two terms with a combined tenure of 6 years and 256 days.

CPI veteran C. Achutha Menon, widely regarded as one of Kerala's finest administrators, led the state for 7 years and 80 days across two terms, while veteran CPI-M leader V.S. Achuthanandan completed a full five-year term marked by fierce ideological battles and enduring public popularity.

At the other end of the spectrum remains C.H. Mohammed Koya, whose brief 53-day tenure continues to be the shortest in Kerala's political history.

Now, another name is set to join this long and fascinating political roll call, carrying with it the weight of history, expectation and the unpredictable legacy of Kerala politics.