BJP Sweeps Haryana Municipal Polls, Strengthens Hold In Urban Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 13 (IANS) The BJP in Haryana on Wednesday swept the municipal corporation elections by securing victories in Ambala City, Sonipat and Panchkula, strengthening the party's hold in urban areas.

The party also performed remarkably in other civic body polls, including winning the president's post in former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda's stronghold, Sampla Municipal Committee, along with Rewari and Dharuhera. In Panchkula, BJP mayoral candidate Sham Lal Bansal and 17 ward candidates swept the Municipal Corporation elections in a one-sided win.

The BJP registered a resounding win in the Rewari Municipal Council elections, with its candidate Vineeta Pippal winning the chairperson's post with an impressive margin of over 21,000 votes.

In Sonipat, the BJP won 16 out of the 22 wards in the Municipal Corporation, while the Congress won the remaining six seats. BJP candidate Rajiv Jain won the mayoral election. BJP candidate Archana Chhibber won from Ward No. 6, with the party securing victories in 16 wards, the Congress in three, and Independents in one ward of the Ambala Municipal Corporation.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all victorious candidates in the civic elections. He said the people have put their stamp of approval on the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party through these elections.

CM Saini said under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP governments are continuously being formed across the country. He said the faith of the people in the policies of the Prime Minister is constantly increasing, adding that the Congress continued to mislead people through falsehoods, but the public now recognised its true face.

Haryana's Energy, Transport and Labour Minister, Anil Vij, extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all victorious Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mayoral and councillor candidates for their impressive performance in the municipal body elections across the state.

He said this victory“is not just a win for BJP candidates, but a triumph of the people's faith in development, good governance and the welfare-oriented policies being implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi”.

Vij specially congratulated BJP's winning mayoral candidates -- Akshita Saini from Ambala City, Rajiv Jain from Sonipat and Shyamlal Bansal from Panchkula, stating that the people have given a clear mandate in favour of development and transparent administration