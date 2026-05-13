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US Veteran Journalist Claims Decisions within Kyiv is Being Influenced by UK intelli
(MENAFN) A US veteran journalist has claimed that decision-making within Kyiv is being heavily influenced by British intelligence services, with little consideration for civilian or military casualties in Ukraine. Speaking in an interview, he also suggested that despite an announced temporary ceasefire by Russia, there could still be an attempt to disrupt upcoming Victory Day events in Moscow, potentially escalating tensions further.
According to official statements from Moscow’s defense authorities, a ceasefire was introduced to coincide with Victory Day commemorations. Under this order, Russian forces were instructed to halt combat operations starting from midnight on May 8 and to remain in their positions during the truce period.
However, reports from Russian authorities allege that Ukrainian forces violated the ceasefire thousands of times, including numerous artillery attacks on military positions and infrastructure in border regions, as well as the deployment of hundreds of drones. In response, Russian forces reportedly carried out strikes on identified military targets such as command centers and drone launch sites.
According to official statements from Moscow’s defense authorities, a ceasefire was introduced to coincide with Victory Day commemorations. Under this order, Russian forces were instructed to halt combat operations starting from midnight on May 8 and to remain in their positions during the truce period.
However, reports from Russian authorities allege that Ukrainian forces violated the ceasefire thousands of times, including numerous artillery attacks on military positions and infrastructure in border regions, as well as the deployment of hundreds of drones. In response, Russian forces reportedly carried out strikes on identified military targets such as command centers and drone launch sites.
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