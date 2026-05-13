Lexisnexis Expands Lexis+ With Protégé By Integrating Anthropic's Claude Legal Plugin Suite

NEW YORK, MAY 13, 2026 - LexisNexis® Legal & Professional today announced the integration of Anthropic's Claude legal plugin suite into the Lexis+® with Protégé



platform. In collaboration with Anthropic, this integration extends existing legal skills now available via Lexis+ with Protégé and is part of the company's process to continuously evaluate and incorporate new technologies or capabilities that help customers achieve better outcomes in trusted LexisNexis solutions.

The integration enables Lexis+ with Protégé users to complete a wide range of legal tasks grounded in LexisNexis's repository of 200 billion legal documents – with four million new documents added daily – comprising essential, unique, constantly updated, Shepardized, and linked legal content. The Claude legal plugins span legal work and practice areas such as Product Counsel, Employment Counsel, AI Governance Counsel, Litigation Associate, Law Student, as well as tools for legal AI developers. Anthropic's Claude legal plugin suite operates within the Lexis+ with Protégé private, secure, and trusted technology environment.

“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Anthropic to bring the Claude legal plugin suite into Lexis+ with Protégé to further enhance our authoritative legal skills and workflows, delivering more value to customers,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO, LexisNexis Global Legal.“Legal professionals want a simple, integrated, and secure environment with the latest cutting-edge AI technology to complete authoritative legal work, grounded in the most comprehensive collection of legal content, and we are delighted to deliver that through Protégé.”

Lexis+ with Protégé combines skills from LexisNexis and technology partners, agentic workflows and drafting, multimodal Vault intelligence, secure collaboration, Shepard's® Verify Trust Markers, authoritative legal content, and enterprise-grade governance to help legal professionals produce trusted, review-ready legal work at scale.

The 12 Claude legal plugins advance work within Lexis+ with Protégé.

Lexis+ with Protégé will continue to integrate additional skills within the platform's easy-to-use prompt box.

LexisNexis supports customers in using and adopting skills, workflows, and other capabilities via a white glove service that helps organizations unlock the full value of Lexis+ with Protégé with expert guidance and practical support. Specialized teams help customers build custom skills and workflows, standardize them across organizations, and provide team training and onboarding.

Lexis+ with Protégé brings together an advanced AI infrastructure developed specifically for legal work and the world's most comprehensive content collection of citable legal authority to help professionals complete higher-quality legal work faster while maintaining the rigor and control required for legal practice.

To learn more about Lexis+ with Protégé: .

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

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