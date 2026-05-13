Milestone Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update
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|13760062
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About CARDAMYST
CARDAMYSTTM (etripamil) nasal spray is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the conversion of acute symptomatic episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) to sinus rhythm in adults. It is a novel calcium channel blocker nasal spray designed as a self-administered rapid response therapy for patients, thereby bypassing the need for immediate medical oversight. The product is intended to provide healthcare providers with a new treatment option to enable on-demand care and patient self-management. This portable treatment may provide patients with active management and a greater sense of control over their condition. CARDAMYST is well studied with a robust clinical trial program that includes a completed Phase 3 clinical-stage program for the treatment of PSVT. Currently, etripamil is in Phase 2 development for treatment of PSVT in pediatric patients and Phase 3 development for control of acute atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR) in adults. For more information, please visit CARDAMYST.
Indication
CARDAMYST is indicated for the conversion of acute symptomatic episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) to sinus rhythm in adults.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR CARDAMYST (etripamil)
What is CARDAMYST?
CARDAMYST is a prescription medicine used to help restore normal sinus heart rhythm in adults who have symptoms of sudden episodes of fast heartbeat called paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT).
It is not known if CARDAMYST is safe and effective in children.
Do not use CARDAMYST if you:
- are allergic to CARDAMYST or any of its ingredients. See the Patient Information for a complete list of ingredients in CARDAMYST. have limitations in activities due to heart failure (moderate to severe heart failure). have Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome, Lown-Ganong-Levine syndrome, or an abnormal heart rhythm pattern called pre-excitation (delta wave) on an electrocardiogram (ECG). have sick sinus syndrome without a permanent pacemaker. have second degree or higher atrioventricular (AV) block.
Before using CARDAMYST, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:
- have a history of fainting. have low blood pressure. are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if CARDAMYST will harm your unborn baby. are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if CARDAMYST passes into your breast milk. You should stop breastfeeding for 12 hours after treatment with CARDAMYST. During this time, pump and throw away your breast milk. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby after using CARDAMYST.
Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.
What are the possible side effects of CARDAMYST?
CARDAMYST may cause serious side effects, including:
- Fainting due to CARDAMYST effects on blood pressure, heart rate, and electrical activity of the heart. CARDAMYST may cause dizziness and fainting, especially in people with a history of fainting and certain heart problems, or people with a history of fainting during an episode of PSVT. Use CARDAMYST while sitting in a safe area where you will not fall if you become dizzy or lightheaded. Lie down if you feel dizzy or lightheaded after using CARDAMYST. If fainting occurs after using CARDAMYST, caregivers should place you on your back and seek medical help.
The most common side effects of CARDAMYST include:
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These are not all of the possible side effects for CARDAMYST. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.
Please see the full Prescribing Information for CARDAMYST.
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is an emerging commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cardiovascular medicines to benefit people living with certain heart conditions. Milestone's lead product is CARDAMYSTTM (etripamil) nasal spray, a novel calcium channel blocker, which is FDA-approved for the conversion of acute symptomatic episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) to sinus rhythm in adults. Etripamil is also in development for the control of symptomatic episodic attacks associated with AFib-RVR.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“demonstrate,”“designed,”“develop,”“estimate,”“expect,”“may,”“pending,”“plan,”“potential,”“progress,”“will”,“intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Milestone's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding: regarding the commercialization and adoption of CARDAMYST; expectations in regards to etripamil's efficacy; the timing and outcomes of future interactions with U.S. and foreign regulatory bodies, including the FDA, EMA and NMPA; the expected timing of initiation, completion, and results and data of Milestone's ongoing and planned clinical studies, including the Phase 3 study in AFib-RVR; Milestone's anticipated cash runway; and other statements not related to historical facts. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, whether Milestone's future interactions with the EMA will have satisfactory outcomes; whether and when, if at all, Milestone's MMA for etripamil will be approved by the EMA; uncertainties related to the timing of initiation, enrollment, completion, evaluation and results of Milestone's clinical trials; risks and uncertainty related to the complexity inherent in cleaning, verifying and analyzing trial data; and whether the clinical trials will validate the safety and efficacy of etripamil for PSVT or other indications, among others, general economic, political, and market conditions, including deteriorating market conditions due to investor concerns regarding inflation, international tariffs and conflicts, and overall fluctuations in the financial markets in the United States and abroad, risks related to pandemics and public health emergencies, and risks related the sufficiency of Milestone's capital resources and its ability to raise additional capital in the current economic climate. These and other risks are set forth in Milestone's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the caption“Risk Factors,” as such discussions may be updated from time to time by subsequent filings Milestone may make with the SEC. Except as required by law, Milestone assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Kevin Gardner, ...
Media Relations
Rebecca Novak, ...
| Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands of US dollars, except share data)
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|71,317
|$
|73,046
|Short-term investments
|112,899
|32,914
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,605
|-
|License receivable
|1,546
|1,546
|Research and development tax credits receivable
|425
|316
|Prepaid expenses
|1,210
|1,805
|Inventory, net
|1,826
|648
|Other receivables
|1,425
|1,646
|Total current assets
|192,253
|111,921
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|981
|1,129
|Property and equipment, net
|500
|511
|Total assets
|$
|193,734
|$
|113,561
|Liabilities, and Shareholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|10,023
|$
|5,645
|Accrued liabilities
|9,803
|7,644
|Operating lease liabilities
|659
|647
|Deferred revenue
|416
|-
|Other current liabilities
|43
|43
|Total current liabilities
|20,944
|13,979
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|366
|539
|Senior secured convertible notes
|58,192
|57,191
|Royalty financing obligation, long-term
|78,111
|-
|Other long-term liabilities
|72
|83
|Total liabilities
|157,685
|71,792
|Shareholders' Equity
|Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, 117,794,417 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026, 106,236,344 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025
|373,702
|352,619
|Pre-funded warrants - 16,412,925 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and 16,412,925 as of December 31, 2025
|55,649
|55,649
|Additional paid-in capital
|63,367
|64,104
|Accumulated deficit
|(456,669
|)
|(430,603
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|36,049
|41,769
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|193,734
|$
|113,561
| Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss (Unaudited)
(in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Revenues
|Product revenue, net
|$
|238
|$
|-
|License and other revenue
|-
|-
|Total revenues
|238
|-
|Operating Expenses
|Cost of product sales
|14
|-
|Research and development, net of tax credits
|3,251
|4,978
|General and administrative
|4,824
|5,167
|Commercial
|15,812
|10,378
|Total operating expenses
|23,901
|20,523
|Loss from operations
|(23,663
|)
|(20,523
|)
|Interest income
|1,732
|697
|Interest expense
|(4,135
|)
|(935
|)
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|$
|(26,066
|)
|$
|(20,761
|)
|Weighted average number of shares and pre-funded warrants outstanding, basic and diluted
|130,286,033
|66,285,406
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.31
|)
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