Al-Futtaim Toyota & Lexus Pre-Owned Sales Event Fantastic Deals Available On Hundreds Of The UAE's Most Popular Vehicles

Al-Futtaim Toyota & Lexus are set to host an unmissable Pre-Owned Sales Event at the Toyota Showroom, Dubai Festival City, from 15to 17May 2026.

Offering unbeatable savings on Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles, the three-day event will make it easier than ever for customers to drive away in their dream car from Toyota or Lexus. Open to the public, it will showcase a broad selection of quality pre-owned Toyota and Lexus vehicles with clear pricing and manufacturer-backed assurance. Visitors can compare models on-site, meet product specialists, and complete the purchase journey end-to-end, including trade-in valuation and finance support, during the three-day showcase.

Anyone looking for the renowned quality and durability of a Toyota can enjoy savings of up to AED20,000 on famously reliable Toyota SUVs such as the Land Cruiser, Land Cruiser Prado and RAV4, and family passenger cars such as the Camry, Corolla and Yaris, to name a few.

For those who dream of experiencing the exceptional craftsmanship and luxurious performance of Lexus, there will be savings of up to AED30,000 on the stylish and desirable Lexus range, including luxury SUVs such as the LX, RX and NX, and sedans such as the LS, ES and IS.

Commenting on the event, Jacques Brent, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Toyota & Lexus UAE said,“Our priority has always been offering unbeatable value and peace-of-mind to our customers. By bringing together Toyota and Lexus, two of the most trusted names in the industry, under one roof and pairing genuine savings with complimentary service contract and free registration, we are removing every possible barrier for those considering vehicle ownership.”

Every Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from Al-Futtaim Toyota & Lexus undergoes a comprehensive quality inspection to ensure the highest levels of quality, and every sale will be inclusive of complimentary service and maintenance contracts, offering absolute peace of mind for customers. As an added bonus, free RTA registration is also included in the offer.