403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Uipath Becomes First Business Orchestration & Automation Platform With Native Integration For Coding Agents, Unlocking Enterprise Transformation At Scale
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) UiPath for Coding Agents lets enterprises use any coding agent to build, test, deploy, operate, and govern automations at scale, with orchestration and governance built in
Dubai, UAE., – May, 2026 – UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic business orchestration, today announced UiPath for Coding Agents, platform wide integration enabling every coding agent to become enterprise deployable, an industry first. By combining coding agents with the visual orchestration of the UiPath platform, builders of any technical level can create, test, deploy, operate, and govern enterprise automations through a natural language conversation with their coding agent of choice. Despite the popularity of coding agents, they still exist largely in isolation, disconnected from enterprise development workflows, security policies, code review processes, and deployment pipelines. Connecting one agent to another, and to the enterprise systems they need to act on, remains a manual, brittle process for most teams. Without orchestration capable of connecting agents to existing CI/CD infrastructure, testing frameworks, and governance controls, any coding agent outputs require manual handoffs and human intervention at almost every step. Hoped-for productivity gains stay trapped inside silos and development sandboxes, never reaching the end-to-end enterprise processes where real impact lives. UiPath for Coding Agents addresses these challenges with the following:
Dubai, UAE., – May, 2026 – UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic business orchestration, today announced UiPath for Coding Agents, platform wide integration enabling every coding agent to become enterprise deployable, an industry first. By combining coding agents with the visual orchestration of the UiPath platform, builders of any technical level can create, test, deploy, operate, and govern enterprise automations through a natural language conversation with their coding agent of choice. Despite the popularity of coding agents, they still exist largely in isolation, disconnected from enterprise development workflows, security policies, code review processes, and deployment pipelines. Connecting one agent to another, and to the enterprise systems they need to act on, remains a manual, brittle process for most teams. Without orchestration capable of connecting agents to existing CI/CD infrastructure, testing frameworks, and governance controls, any coding agent outputs require manual handoffs and human intervention at almost every step. Hoped-for productivity gains stay trapped inside silos and development sandboxes, never reaching the end-to-end enterprise processes where real impact lives. UiPath for Coding Agents addresses these challenges with the following:
-
Open Platform for Any Coding Agents – Rather than forcing enterprises to standardize on a single vendor, UiPath allows teams to run Claude Code in one department, Codex in another, and seamlessly adopt whichever coding agent emerges next.
-
Orchestration as Foundation – The orchestration layer is the constant, connecting into agents with observability, execution, and governance as the underpinning regardless of the coding agent being used (current or future model version) or which developer last touched the code; as new models are released from Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and other AI leaders, orchestration makes the platform more valuable, not less compatible.
Built-in Governance – Policy enforcement, audit trails, credential vaults, role-based access control, and runtime controls are standard for every automation entering the platform, regardless of whether created by human developers or coding agents, following repeatable, governed enterprise pathways from promotion through production.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment