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Hezbollah Drone Blast Sparks Fire in Northern Israel Near Lebanese Border
(MENAFN) A fire broke out Tuesday in northern Israel after a drone launched by Hezbollah detonated near the border with Lebanon, according to Israeli military statements and reports circulating in local media.
The Israeli army said warning sirens sounded in the settlements of Manara and Margaliot after what it described as hostile drones entering the area.
In a statement, the military said Hezbollah deployed multiple explosive drones and other suspicious aerial objects toward Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon as well as areas inside Israeli territory.
According to the army, Israeli air defenses managed to intercept one of the drones, while another exploded after crossing into Israeli territory near the Lebanese border.
Israeli authorities said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Videos shared on Hebrew-language Telegram channels appeared to show flames spreading in the settlement of Margaliot following the explosion.
Earlier, the Israeli army said it had fired an interceptor missile at a drone approaching its troops in southern Lebanon, but stated that the interceptor later “lost contact with the target.”
Reports noted that Hezbollah’s drone capabilities — especially systems using fiber-optic technology — have become an increasing challenge for Israel and are viewed as a growing threat to Israeli soldiers and settlers.
The Israeli army said warning sirens sounded in the settlements of Manara and Margaliot after what it described as hostile drones entering the area.
In a statement, the military said Hezbollah deployed multiple explosive drones and other suspicious aerial objects toward Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon as well as areas inside Israeli territory.
According to the army, Israeli air defenses managed to intercept one of the drones, while another exploded after crossing into Israeli territory near the Lebanese border.
Israeli authorities said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Videos shared on Hebrew-language Telegram channels appeared to show flames spreading in the settlement of Margaliot following the explosion.
Earlier, the Israeli army said it had fired an interceptor missile at a drone approaching its troops in southern Lebanon, but stated that the interceptor later “lost contact with the target.”
Reports noted that Hezbollah’s drone capabilities — especially systems using fiber-optic technology — have become an increasing challenge for Israel and are viewed as a growing threat to Israeli soldiers and settlers.
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